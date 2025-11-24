Maripau Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Cvfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $68.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $65.64. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

