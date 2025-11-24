Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Buys 91,607 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,607 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF worth $58,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.