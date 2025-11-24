Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Eagle Materials worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7,750.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,060.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 486.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $255.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David E. Rush acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.08 per share, with a total value of $208,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,317.84. This trade represents a 31.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $209.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $191.91 and a 1-year high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.12). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%.The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

