Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Interparfums worth $18,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Interparfums by 29.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interparfums by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Interparfums by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interparfums by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Interparfums by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Interparfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $80.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.39. Interparfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.78 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%.Interparfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS. Research analysts expect that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IPAR. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of Interparfums in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Interparfums from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Interparfums

Interparfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.