Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 199.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 144.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 71.4% during the second quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWONK. Zacks Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $89,979.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,456.20. This trade represents a 33.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 81,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,334,707.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,264.78. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 203,093 shares of company stock worth $20,727,414 over the last quarter.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FWONK opened at $93.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.90 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.34. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $109.36.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.