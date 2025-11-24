Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE Shares Bought by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,281,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,624,709 shares during the period. Hawaiian Electric Industries comprises 2.1% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 9.43% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $173,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 28.1% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.39. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $790.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

