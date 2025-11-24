North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Increases Dividend to C$0.12 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a 37.6% increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

NYSE NOA opened at $13.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $22.08.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.58 million. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC downgraded North American Construction Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

