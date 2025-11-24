Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 37,220 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,220 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 780,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,394 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Guidewire Software by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $212.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.19, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $272.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 14,103 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $3,425,195.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,646 shares in the company, valued at $20,557,974.02. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,782,048.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,184.30. The trade was a 15.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,342 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,744. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

