Summit Global Investments Grows Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Packaging Corporation of America accounts for 0.6% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $197.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.56. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.17.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

