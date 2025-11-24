Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in OPENLANE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on OPENLANE from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barrington Research raised their price target on OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on OPENLANE in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on OPENLANE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

OPENLANE stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $30.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.40 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. OPENLANE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.220-1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

