Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 66 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. STF Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 70.8% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total value of $7,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,043,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,626,774.48. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,280. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $26,439,364. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.00.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $521.99 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $469.24 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.89, a PEG ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $681.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $732.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

