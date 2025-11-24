South Plains Financial Inc. Sells 29,302 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

South Plains Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,302 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 80,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.