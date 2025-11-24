Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 12,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,200,675,000 after purchasing an additional 87,117 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,566,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE ESS opened at $260.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.25 and a 52-week high of $316.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.55.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.11 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 14.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.