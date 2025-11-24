Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768,379 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions makes up about 0.4% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $42,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 38.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 448,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 944,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider John Page Goodson sold 150,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $1,438,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 157,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,214.02. The trade was a 48.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:CCCS opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 361.18 and a beta of 0.72.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $267.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.