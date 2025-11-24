Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $10.11 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 414,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,498,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 439.5% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 35,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 32,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 289.1% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 5,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $96.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average of $102.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.98 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

