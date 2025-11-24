South Plains Financial Inc. Acquires 2,542 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

South Plains Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.4% of South Plains Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,041,000 after buying an additional 11,776,165 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,075,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 829,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,055,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,010 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,098,000 after acquiring an additional 220,305 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,078,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,834,000 after acquiring an additional 235,951 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.36 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.