Kaye Capital Management Acquires 74,712 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCW

Kaye Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 295,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,712 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Kaye Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,198,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after acquiring an additional 578,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,004,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,193,000 after purchasing an additional 155,557 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,548,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95,842 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,501,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 362,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,003.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,305,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after buying an additional 1,187,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCW opened at $20.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

