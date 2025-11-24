South Plains Financial Inc. Has $296,000 Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

South Plains Financial Inc. cut its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Dbs Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Loop Capital set a $165.00 target price on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Starbucks to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 3.3%

SBUX opened at $85.35 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.66. The stock has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.