Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Grows Stake in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,827 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $19,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 59.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 9,030.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41.

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. Analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.73%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 4,896 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $150,405.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,216.64. The trade was a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDP. New Street Research set a $33.00 target price on COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

