PFC Capital Group Inc. Purchases 20,426 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

PFC Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BND stock opened at $74.52 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.60.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

