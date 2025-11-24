Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJT Position Lifted by Kaye Capital Management

Kaye Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 151.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,407 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Kaye Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 44,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,305,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,510,000 after acquiring an additional 390,650 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

