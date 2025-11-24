South Plains Financial Inc. Has $796,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

South Plains Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 4.8%

MAR stock opened at $295.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.75.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.11, for a total value of $1,574,224.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,649.60. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,650 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total transaction of $472,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,172.50. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 85,799 shares of company stock worth $24,911,376 in the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

