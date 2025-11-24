Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 24.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 184,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 787.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,459,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $450,242,000 after buying an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $224.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $242.50.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Cfra Research raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.74.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.08, for a total value of $936,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,681,202.08. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

