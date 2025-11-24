Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 845 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $115.58 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.62. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

