Comparing Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) & Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sharplink Gaming and Boyd Gaming”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sharplink Gaming alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharplink Gaming $13.11 million 142.87 $10.10 million ($2.39) -3.98 Boyd Gaming $4.07 billion 1.55 $577.95 million $22.88 3.53

Profitability

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Sharplink Gaming. Sharplink Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sharplink Gaming and Boyd Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharplink Gaming -3,377.39% -15.93% -15.81% Boyd Gaming 46.02% 41.97% 9.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sharplink Gaming and Boyd Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharplink Gaming 1 1 4 0 2.50 Boyd Gaming 0 10 6 0 2.38

Sharplink Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $38.20, suggesting a potential upside of 301.26%. Boyd Gaming has a consensus price target of $89.54, suggesting a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Sharplink Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sharplink Gaming is more favorable than Boyd Gaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of Sharplink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sharplink Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sharplink Gaming has a beta of 9.98, meaning that its share price is 898% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boyd Gaming has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats Sharplink Gaming on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharplink Gaming

(Get Free Report)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharplink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharplink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.