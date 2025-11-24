Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Burford Capital Limited $BUR

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,617 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 56,230 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Burford Capital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NYSE:BUR opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.09. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.39). Burford Capital had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $174.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 125.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BUR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Burford Capital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

