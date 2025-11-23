SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Shares Bought by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SharkNinja by 35.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,795,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,404,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,056,000 after purchasing an additional 174,967 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in SharkNinja by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 438,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40,477 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded SharkNinja from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SharkNinja from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.57.

SN opened at $87.51 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $128.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.40.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

