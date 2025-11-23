Waterloo Capital L.P. Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $SLQD

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,429 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned 0.73% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 442,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 224,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $50.94.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1808 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.