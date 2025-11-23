WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.77 and traded as high as $55.77. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $55.64, with a volume of 193,767 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.81.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 395,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 387,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 160.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 371,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 229,008 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $12,956,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5,520.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 214,202 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.