J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 4,637 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average of $115.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

