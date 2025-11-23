Timken Company (The) (TKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on December 5th

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th.

Timken has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Timken has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Timken to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR opened at $77.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29. Timken has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKR. Wall Street Zen raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

