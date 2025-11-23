EON Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.4106 and last traded at $0.4523. Approximately 825,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,952,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of EON Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EON Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CFO Mitchell Trotter acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 274,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,783.28. This trade represents a 77.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph V. Salvucci, Jr. bought 156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $59,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 317,784 shares in the company, valued at $120,757.92. This trade represents a 96.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 411,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EON Resources stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EON Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. It holds a 100% working interest in the property that consists of 343 wells producing oil and gas, as well as 207 injection wells covering an area of approximately 13,700 contiguous acres.

