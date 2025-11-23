Keating Active ETF (NASDAQ:KEAT) Shares Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Keating Active ETF (NASDAQ:KEAT – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.82. Approximately 115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

Keating Active ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $101.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.29.

Keating Active ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1306 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keating Active ETF

About Keating Active ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Keating Active ETF stock. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Keating Active ETF ( NASDAQ:KEAT Free Report ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,219,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,099 shares during the period. Keating Active ETF comprises 27.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 95.26% of Keating Active ETF worth $95,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

