Titleist Asset Management LLC Sells 12,399 Shares of KB Home $KBH

Titleist Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of KB Home worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $60,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 20,284 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,218,662.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,044.96. This trade represents a 16.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59. KB Home has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $85.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

