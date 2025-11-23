Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.63. Senstar Technologies shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 25,797 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Senstar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Senstar Technologies
Senstar Technologies Stock Performance
Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 13.49%.The company had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Senstar Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Senstar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.
Senstar Technologies Company Profile
Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.
