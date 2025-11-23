Waterfall Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Elme Communities $ELME

Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. Elme Communities accounts for about 1.1% of Waterfall Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Waterfall Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Elme Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELME. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 12.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Elme Communities by 230.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 265,681 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ELME opened at $16.99 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 54.57%.The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elme Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elme Communities in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Report on Elme Communities

Elme Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.