Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF $CAPE Shares Bought by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF makes up about 9.1% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC owned 8.73% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $27,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 171,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CAPE opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.97 million, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.05. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

Further Reading

