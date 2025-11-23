Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.2% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.15.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

