Titleist Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 355,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 69,921 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 554.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 650,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,118,000 after buying an additional 551,228 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,008,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,923,000 after buying an additional 1,741,531 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 100,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

