Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $35.92 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,672 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $35,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average of $98.57.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

