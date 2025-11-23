Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.66 and traded as high as $22.41. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 2,804 shares.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.