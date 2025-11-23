Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 244,558 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,558 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $157,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 328.9% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 4.0%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $159.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

