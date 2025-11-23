Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Galaxy Digital Inc. $GLXY

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLXY. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,525,000. Rovida Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,612,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,612,000. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,699,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,646,000.
Galaxy Digital Stock Down 2.5%
GLXY opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.36. Galaxy Digital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Galaxy Digital
Insider Activity at Galaxy Digital
In related news, CEO Michael Novogratz sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Deason acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $295,900. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,783,333 shares of company stock valued at $135,994,323.
Galaxy Digital Profile
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Digital
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Red Cups or Red Flags: Starbucks’ Bet on a Holiday Recovery
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.