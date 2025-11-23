Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Galaxy Digital Inc. $GLXY

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLXY. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,525,000. Rovida Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,612,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,612,000. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,699,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,646,000.

Galaxy Digital Stock Down 2.5%

GLXY opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.36. Galaxy Digital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Galaxy Digital from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Galaxy Digital from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Galaxy Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Galaxy Digital in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Insider Activity at Galaxy Digital

In related news, CEO Michael Novogratz sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Deason acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $295,900. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,783,333 shares of company stock valued at $135,994,323.

Galaxy Digital Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

