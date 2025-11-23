Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Ibotta, Inc. $IBTA

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Ibotta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ibotta by 299.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 704,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,722,000 after purchasing an additional 528,147 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ibotta by 237.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Ibotta in the 1st quarter worth about $2,340,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Ibotta during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ibotta during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,539,000.

Ibotta Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:IBTA opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of -1.12. Ibotta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ibotta ( NYSE:IBTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Ibotta had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 22.92%.The business had revenue of $83.26 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ibotta has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBTA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ibotta from $70.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ibotta from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citizens Jmp lowered Ibotta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ibotta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ibotta in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.57.

Ibotta Company Profile

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

Further Reading

