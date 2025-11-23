Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Critical Survey

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 14.52% 10.27% 0.80% Merchants Bancorp 17.73% 15.37% 1.30%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $253.27 million 1.85 $32.83 million $1.33 12.77 Merchants Bancorp $686.02 million 2.10 $320.39 million $4.35 7.23

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Merchants Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bridgewater Bancshares and Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 Merchants Bancorp 1 2 2 0 2.20

Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.66%. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus target price of $40.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.06%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Bridgewater Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Bridgewater Bancshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance working capital, capital investment, or for other business related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities. This segment also offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, such as independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator service. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, which includes retail banking, commercial lending, agricultural lending, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, and small business administration lending. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.