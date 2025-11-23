Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $285,000 in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 73.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Roblox by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Roblox by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.41.
Insider Transactions at Roblox
In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $251,144.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 387,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,513,044.40. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $6,868,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 266,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,683,452.56. This represents a 19.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 297,297 shares of company stock worth $34,932,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Trading Down 2.7%
NYSE RBLX opened at $89.23 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 1.61.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
