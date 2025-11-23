Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $285,000 in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 73.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Roblox by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Roblox by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $251,144.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 387,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,513,044.40. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $6,868,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 266,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,683,452.56. This represents a 19.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 297,297 shares of company stock worth $34,932,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE RBLX opened at $89.23 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

