Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,247 VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 889.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Performance

NLR opened at $121.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $168.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.76.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

