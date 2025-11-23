Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 18,762 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,833,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $750,495,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after buying an additional 5,622,672 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $12,760,942.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 281,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,887,068.88. This represents a 36.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at $15,316,053.30. The trade was a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,017,988 shares of company stock worth $79,085,621. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.9%

CSCO stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $300.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. CICC Research raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

