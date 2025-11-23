JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,316,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,516 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.03% of Veeva Systems worth $955,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock opened at $243.98 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $201.54 and a one year high of $310.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.74 and its 200 day moving average is $278.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $811.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $214,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,608.16. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.