Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,118,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Dollar General worth $242,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 46.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $101.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.12.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar General from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

